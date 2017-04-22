BC’s Search and Rescue Organizations Salute Their Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — British Columbia’s ground, air and marine search and rescue organizations are recognizing their more than 4,400 volunteers during National Volunteer Week (April 23 – 29). The province’s search and rescue (SAR) volunteers are among more than 12 million volunteers across Canada who devote time and energy to benefiting their communities.

The volunteers are represented by Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, the BC Search and Rescue Association, and PEP Air. The three organizations work in partnership to support the federal, provincial and local agencies which call upon volunteers to respond during emergencies.

Across British Columbia, SAR crews are standing by 24 hours a day. Marine rescue crews are ready to brave B.C.’s challenging waters to help mariners in distress. Ground search teams are ready to search for missing hikers in rugged terrain. Volunteer pilots and crews are ready to take to the air to search for missing people and aircraft. SAR volunteers collectively respond to more than 2,000 incidents every year in B.C., saving many lives. They also engage the public through education programs to help prevent tragedies.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the tremendous contributions of search and rescue volunteers towards public safety in British Columbia,” said Pat Quealey, CEO of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. “We are proud to be part of the vibrant volunteer community across Canada, helping to make our communities safe and strong.”

“BC’s highly-skilled SAR volunteers devote more than 280,000 hours every year towards training and missions,” said Chris Kelly, President of the BC Search and Rescue Association. “We are driven by a spirit of volunteerism and are pleased to dedicate our time and knowledge to helping the public.”

“During National Volunteer Week we are encouraging people to say thanks to their neighbours who volunteer as air, ground and marine rescuers,” said Alton King, Director General of PEP Air. “Throughout British Columbia they are a powerful force for safety, and they deserve our applause.”

