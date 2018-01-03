BDO Welcomes 39 New Partners
TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BDO Canada LLP is pleased to announce that on January 1, 2018 we welcomed 39 partners – a record for the firm. Our new partners come from all practice areas, service lines, and groups across the country.
Each new partner will continue to strengthen the execution of BDO’s vision to be the best professional services firm in the mid-market.
Please congratulate our new partners on reaching a significant point in their career.
Youssef Boutros
Luigi Ciciretto
Phil Clarke
Jordan Davis
Nathan Dool
David Elrick
Ryan Farkas
Gavin Friedley
Paul Gill
Jonathan Greenbaum
Reagan Gruener
Anne-Marie Henson
Paul Ianni
Patrick Jackson
Keith Jensen
Katie Kaplan
Ian Koellner
Daniel Kostenchuk
Mitch LaBuick
Chris Logan
Daniel Lundenberg
Rishan Lye
Dustin Mansfield
Justin Mastrangelo
Tom Mawhinney
Kelsie Montgomery
Jesse Moore
Michael Murphy
Kam Nat
Lara Oberg-Stenson
David Pluta
Janice Russell
Jeremy Scott
Bradley Tagieff
Trevor Thomson
Robert Wang
Debbie Wight
Jamie Windle
Kevin Yuill
About BDO
BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we’re able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With nearly 67,000 people working out of more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of $7.60 billion.
BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.
