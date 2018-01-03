BDO Welcomes 39 New Partners

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BDO Canada LLP is pleased to announce that on January 1, 2018 we welcomed 39 partners – a record for the firm. Our new partners come from all practice areas, service lines, and groups across the country.

Each new partner will continue to strengthen the execution of BDO’s vision to be the best professional services firm in the mid-market.

Please congratulate our new partners on reaching a significant point in their career.

Youssef Boutros

Luigi Ciciretto

Phil Clarke

Jordan Davis

Nathan Dool

David Elrick

Ryan Farkas

Gavin Friedley

Paul Gill

Jonathan Greenbaum

Reagan Gruener

Anne-Marie Henson

Paul Ianni

Patrick Jackson

Keith Jensen

Katie Kaplan

Ian Koellner

Daniel Kostenchuk

Mitch LaBuick

Chris Logan

Daniel Lundenberg

Rishan Lye

Dustin Mansfield

Justin Mastrangelo

Tom Mawhinney

Kelsie Montgomery

Jesse Moore

Michael Murphy

Kam Nat

Lara Oberg-Stenson

David Pluta

Janice Russell

Jeremy Scott

Bradley Tagieff

Trevor Thomson

Robert Wang

Debbie Wight

Jamie Windle

Kevin Yuill

