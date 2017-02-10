Be Strong International Hires Miami Public Relations Firm to Expand Reach

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 10, 2017) – The Weinbach Group, a leading Miami ad agency with recognized expertise in the non-profit sector, announced today that it was selected by Be Strong International to serve as the organization’s marketing communications firm. The Weinbach Group will refine Be Strong’s branding, develop communications materials, and expand its reach to public schools and churches, where it delivers educational workshops focused on building healthy relationships. Be Strong won a capacity-building grant from The Children’s Trust, and a portion of the proceeds will finance its marketing program and help dramatically expand the non-profit’s impact.

Be Strong International, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, uses an evidence-based curriculum to teach adolescents about sexual risk avoidance, financial literacy, and educational and career success. It was nominated as a best practices program for addressing risky behaviors, and delivers educational programing to more than 1500 students within Miami-Dade and Broward public school each year. Mrs. Althea McMillan, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, founded the organization.

“Be Strong International has a long history of making a positive impact in the lives of South Florida’s young people,” said Michelle Shirley, executive director of Be Strong International. “Now, with The Weinbach Group on our team, we anticipate reaching far more students through our programming.”

The Weinbach Group began as a Miami public relations firm, but has since earned accolades for its success marketing non-profit organizations. In recent years, the firm has also been recognized for its outstanding medical advertising. In fact, the company made news in 2016 for sixteen wins in the Healthcare Advertising Awards.

“Be Strong International makes a real difference in our community,” said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of the Miami ad agency. “We’re proud to partner with such a highly respected non-profit.”

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its 30th year, consistently ranks among South Florida’s top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. It serves clients in a range of industries, and has particular renown as a healthcare advertising agency. The firm is nationally recognized for its work on behalf of clients including The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, Jackson Health System, and UM Miller School of Medicine. For more information, visit www.weinbachgroup.com.