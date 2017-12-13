Bearclaw Capital Closes Bam Property Sale

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bearclaw Capital Corp. (TSX-V: BRL) (the “Company”)

Further to the news release dated October 13, 2017, the Company is pleased to announce that the agreement with Chimata Gold Corp. (TSX-V:CAT), dated October 12, 2017, to sell a 100% interest in the Bam mineral property located in the Liard mining division of British Columbia, closed on December 1, 2017. The Company further announces that Mr. Robert B. MacGillivray has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. MacGillivray has been a director of the Company since 2004 and the Company would like to thank him for his long service and wish him all the best in the future.

On behalf of the Board

Scott M. Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bearclaw Capital Corp.

Bearclaw Capital Corp.

214-3540 West 41st Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6N 3E6

Tel: 1-604-803-4883

Fax: 1-604-682-0318

Email: scott.ross@bearclawcapitalcorp.com

