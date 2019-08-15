Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Beauty Leader Cosnova Selects Mobify Front-end as a Service to Orchestrate Modern Commerce Architecture Beauty Leader Cosnova Selects Mobify Front-end as a Service to Orchestrate Modern Commerce Architecture CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBeauty Leader Cosnova Selects Mobify Front-end as a Service to Orchestrate Modern Commerce ArchitectureAsanko Gold Provides an Update on the Asanko Gold Mine Life of Mine PlanChina Gold International Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results