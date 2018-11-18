BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc. (BeeHighVE) is proud to Announce that it has received a Cannabis Cultivation License from Health Canada

CBJ Newsmakers

BeeHighVE is the First Licensed Producer in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador!

CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc. (BeeHighVE), is pleased to announce that it has received a cultivation license from Health Canada for its location at 1 North Shore Highway, Corner Brook, NL. The cannabis cultivation license is the first to be issued to a company in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

BeeHighVE considers the project to be a success story for City of Corner Brook. The company hired teams of local resources to complete the facility retrofit and over the contract duration, more than 50 people worked on the undertaking. BeeHighVE looks forward to further expansion in the province; including building a store front and additional production capacity.

BeeHighVE is also working on an application for a second site in New Brunswick on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation near Edmundston – involving the Phase 1 retrofit of an existing fish plant and Phase 2 expansion. Between the two sites, BeeHighVE will have 100,000 square feet of production space operational in 2021.

“BeeHighVE is excited for the opportunity to move ahead with the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation and Health Canada on future steps,” says Rita Hall, Aboriginal President and CEO, BeeHighVE. “We have been working diligently with Health Canada’s Navigator Program to get to where we are and will continue to tap into this relationship through our expansions. We would like to thank Health Canada’s Navigator program for their help throughout the licensing process.”

With locations in both Newfoundland and New Brunswick, BeeHighVE is laying the foundation for becoming one of Atlantic Canada’s top Craft Growers.