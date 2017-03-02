Bel Fuse Inc. to Participate in 29th Annual Roth Capital OC Growth Conference, March 14, 2017

JERSEY CITY, NJ–(Marketwired – Mar 2, 2017) – BEL FUSE INC. (“Bel”) (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) today announced that management will participate in the 29th Annual Roth OC Growth Conference being held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California, March 12-15, 2017.

Representing management will be Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel Power Solutions and Lynn Hutkin, Financial Reporting Manager. There will be a group update for attendees on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 8:30 AM PT in Green-Salon 3 and management will additionally be available for 1/1 meetings with investors for the remainder of the day.

Investors are encouraged to contact their Roth representative, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations, to request a meeting with management at the conference or for additional information on Bel.

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.