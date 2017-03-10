Beleave Announces Pre-License Inspection Date

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) - Beleave Inc. (“Beleave” or the “Company“) (CSE:BE)(CSE:BE.CN)(CNSX:BE) is pleased to announce that Health Canada has scheduled a pre-license inspection of Beleave’s facility on March 15, 2017.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company committed to becoming a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the “ACMPR“). Beleave’s wholly-owned subsidiary First Access Medical Inc. (“FAM“) has applied for a license to cultivate and sell medical cannabis pursuant to the ACMPR. As of the date hereof, FAM has successfully advanced past the review stage, and scheduled its pre-licensing inspection. Beleave’s purpose-built facility is located near Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

