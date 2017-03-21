Bell Copper Corporation: Kabba Project Geophysics Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation (“Bell” or the “Company”) (NEX:BCU.H) is pleased to provide an update to preliminary geophysical results that were discussed in a news release on January 30, 2017.

Surface Geophysical Surveys

In November 2016, Quantec Geosciences completed about 50 kilometers of magnetotelluric (MT) and induced polarization (IP) survey lines over the Kabba project area. Magneto-telluric resistivity responses show the down-dropped, basalt- and gravel-filled basin in the vicinity where Bell drilled holes K-9 through K-11 between 2009 and 2015. Ridges of relatively higher electrical resistivity may indicate areas of shallower bedrock outside of the area of previous drill testing.

Induced polarization results show strong chargeability in several large anomalies at depths comparable to where sulfide mineralization was encountered in drillholes K-8 through K-12. This correlation with nearby sulfide mineralization provides confidence that the chargeability anomalies are related to sulfides and are not caused by chargeable clays unrelated to mineralization. The anomalies extend across several kilometers to the edge of the surveyed area. Weaker chargeability is observed in the areas of previous drill testing.

Bell is encouraged by both the dimensions of the chargeability anomalies and their strength. The Company believes that the anomalies constitute worthy targets for drill testing. We look to our optionee on the project, Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group, to conduct that work.

Tim Marsh, the Company’s CEO, states “Quantec’s survey at Kabba suggests that Bell’s past drilling did not begin to test the strongest accumulations of sulfides. The dimensions of the IP anomalies that Quantec identified are comparable to the size of the faulted target that Bell has been pursuing. We look forward to future drilling of these significant anomalies. “

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company’s CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.