Bellatora Inc. announces talks with Skylab Apps, developer of “The Green Life App,” an affiliate platform designing a customized experience for brand management and customer acquisition

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

Bellatora Inc. is in talks with the world’s top engagement specialist led by Dean Grey, Founder, and CEO of Skylab Apps. The Development of this platform is in beta. At present you can go to www.skylabapps.com and request a demo code. Our belief is that “The Green Life App” will demonstrate a superior technology driven customer experience allowing Bellatora Inc. to find and design the perfect customer guidance for its premium products.

Manufacturing of 12 eLiquids is near completion and available in a variety of nicotine strengths and flavors. Options are available with CBD additive. Future production with THC strains will be available following completion of licensing requirements in the State of California and Nevada.

The Science of Engagement explores the way that technology is being leveraged to quantify the interaction between brand and consumer. Skylab Apps has created a white-labeled social engagement platform that allows clients to leverage a multi-million dollar platform to create eco-systems similar to companies like Uber and AirBnB at a fraction of what it would cost a company to build on their own.

Ferris Thompson, CRO of Skylab Apps, said, “Everyday enterprise brands tell us they think the Skylab platform is quite remarkable as it solves some of their toughest ‘pain points’ around communication and engagement with key stakeholders like employees and customers.”

Dean Grey, Founder and CEO of Skylab Apps, says, “If you’re going to make it rain, you better own at least one of the buckets. Influencers and brands desire to drive their existing communities from all forms of media and into a playground (platform) they control. For the first time, they have the ability to train, track, reward, and recognize their tribe and co-creators through the Skylab Platform.”

The company believes that with this knowledge and commerce based platform we can grow exponentially in a relatively shorter period of time and focus on specific needs of the Bellatora consumer. The vision remains consistent with providing superior innovative products with ease of use, catering to health conscious consumers.

About Bellatora Inc.

Established in 2014, Bellatora came into existence to fulfill the need for a simple, non-intrusive alternative to the often neglected and wonderful pastime of cigar smoking. Bellatora’s journey with the eCigar attributed to the desire to cross utilize and expand the brand to a robust product line. The company purpose is to raise the bar for the vaping experience by providing a well-designed alternative method to smoking.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes” or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company’s business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.