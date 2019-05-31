Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Bellatrix Files Substantially Final Versions of New Note Indentures in Connection With Its Recapitalization Transaction Bellatrix Files Substantially Final Versions of New Note Indentures in Connection With Its Recapitalization Transaction CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement to Raise $824,600Sunwing helps families experience more and spend less this summer with Kids Stay Play and Eat free deals and 35% off select excursionsBellatrix Files Substantially Final Versions of New Note Indentures in Connection With Its Recapitalization Transaction