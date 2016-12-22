Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines by Christie Brinkley Take to the Skies with Blade

LINDENHURST, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 22, 2016) – Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce Bellissima Prosecco, www.bellissimaprosecco.com, is proud to be part of the golden age of aviation with BLADE, www.flyblade.com, by pouring Bellissima in all Blade Lounges and aboard BLADEone, the most unique jet service between Manhattan and Miami.

CEO Richard DeCiccio stated, “Bellissima is a unique and special product, and BLADE is a unique and special air service. We are happy to associate our brand with other forward thinking companies and look forward to many additional partnerships.”

Additionally, the company is executing on an initial reduction of 20% of the authorized shares, as a continuing effort to provide clarity for shareholders.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. (“Iconic”) is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

