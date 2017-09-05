Ben & Jerry’s Selects Where Food Comes From as Exclusive Verification Provider to ‘Caring Dairy Standards’

CASTLE ROCK, CO–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced its role as exclusive provider of third-party verifications for Ben & Jerry’s Caring Dairy Standards.

Under the Caring Dairy Standards program, dairy farmers that supply Ben & Jerry’s with milk and cream must comply with three core areas of focus: Cow Care, which involves animal care, well-being and herd management; Planet Stewardship, which covers a variety of sustainable farming techniques; and Farmer livelihoods, which ensures safe dignified conditions for all involved on the farm. Where Food Comes From will conduct on-farm audits with Ben and Jerry’s dairy suppliers to confirm compliance to these standards.

“Ben and Jerry’s is one of the world’s most iconic ice cream brands — a brand my kids request every time we go to the grocery store — and we are honored to serve as their exclusive independent third-party auditor,” said Leann Saunders, President of Where Food Comes From, Inc. “We very much look forward to working with the dairy farmers that provide Ben and Jerry’s with high quality milk and cream ingredients.”

“The Caring Dairy Standards are fundamental to our business model of linked prosperity,” said Rob Michalak, Social Mission Director of Ben and Jerry’s. “We are proud to support the family farmers who supply our milk and cream and are pleased that this program advances the health of the animals, land and people who are vital in producing those products. This is an excellent opportunity for us to create the change we envision in our dairy farming communities, which is an integral part of our mission.”

To learn more about the Caring Dairy program, visit http://www.benjerry.com/whats-new/2016/caring-dairy-standards.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

