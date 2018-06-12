Bernier Bounced from Tory Front Bench

CBJ — In a move that has sent shockwaves through Ottawa, former Conservative leadership contender Maxime Bernier has been removed from his spot on the party’s front bench in the House of Commons by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“I have removed Maxime Bernier from the Official Opposition Shadow Cabinet, effective immediately” Scheer said in a released statement. “The Shadow Minister for Science, Matt Jeneroux, will assume the additional role of shadow minister for innovation, science and economic development on an interim basis.”

Scheer’s statement did not provide a reason for Bernier’s removal.

Since losing the leadership to Scheer it appears there has been some bad blood between the two. In April, Bernier publicly released a chapter of his new book in which accuses Scheer of winning the party’s leadership race with the support of “fake Conservatives” who were interested only in bringing Bernier down because of his opposition to supply management in the dairy sector. Bernier also recently got into a rather nasty Twitter spat with a Liberal that resulted in a fair amount of criticism.

