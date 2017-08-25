Best Hotel Bar second year in a row for Refinery Rooftop

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To catch the most spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building the Refinery Hotel’s Rooftop Bar is the best place to be. Top this with an incredible bar and its signature cocktails, plus a retractable skylight by OpenAire that allows you to enjoy this amazing destination any time of the year, rain or shine, and it’s easy to see why the Refinery Rooftop has won praise from guests and critics alike.

The Refinery Hotel’s rooftop bar has now gained five awards in total: A Restaurant & Bar Design Award in 2014, the SBID International Design Award for Hotel Design in 2015, a spot on The Telegraph’s Top 10 Best Hotels in Manhattan in 2016, and two #1 rankings in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Hotel Rooftop Bar, once in 2015 and again in 2017.

The Refinery Hotel in New York’s Garment District was built from a restored 1912 building. The ownership approached OpenAire to design a retractable enclosure for the hotel’s new rooftop bar, one which would combine the existing Victorian style with a modern theme.

OpenAire’s unique skylight design covers 980 sq. ft. and opens to give hotel guests an authentic outdoor experience of Manhattan while blending perfectly with Refinery’s decor style. The enclosure includes a front glass wall and bi-folding doors which allow unobstructed access to the exterior deck to overlook the New York skyline. The bar’s sunlit atmosphere, bar and top-quality menu have impressed visitors and attracted great increases in business year-round since it opened in 2013.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, environmentally conscious retractable roof structures and skylights for over 25 years. We bring unique visions to life from initial design to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of our projects include four cruise liners in Royal Caribbean’s new Quantum series of ships; Restoration Hardware’s “RH Gallery” in Chicago IL; Fort Lewis College Observatory for the Geosciences, Physics and Engineering Hall in Durango, CO; Aqua Sferra Water Park (the biggest aluminum dome in the world) in Donetsk, Ukraine; Kalahari in Pocono Mountains PA (the largest waterpark under one roof in the USA); Tropicana Water Park in Stadthagen, Germany; Jay Peak Ski Resort’s Pump House Indoor Waterpark in Jay, VT; the Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, NV; and a pool enclosure at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Toronto, ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc.’s projects and capabilities, visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter.

