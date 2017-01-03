Best SugarCRM Add-Ons: Webinar Showcasing BrainSell’s Top Five Add-Ons for 2017

TOPSFIELD, MA–(Marketwired – January 03, 2017) – BrainSell, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, January 11th at 2pm EST. During the webinar, BrainSell will showcase the top add-ons for SugarCRM. View details about the webinar and sign up here: https://goo.gl/XK2aTP

In this webinar, BrainSell, Sugar’s top global partner, will discuss their picks for the top add-ons in the SugarCRM ecosystem. Sugar has a wide variety of add-ons that enhance the popular CRM application to drive user adoption and often times lend more functionality to the program.

“BrainSell is excited to offer this webinar about some of the best SugarCRM add-ons available in the market,” said Sonja Fridell, president of BrainSell. “We see so many awesome apps for Sugar each week. So why not start out the year by showcasing our favorite apps in the Sugar space.”

Some of the functionality that these add-ons provide include: email integrations for Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, telephony integrations, mail merge functionality, business intelligence and reporting tools.

Sign Up Now – January 11th at 2 PM EDT

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://goo.gl/XK2aTP

For more information about BrainSell and Sugar CRM Add-Ons, visit: http://www.brainsell.net/software/add-ons/

About BrainSell

BrainSell is a leading advisory and technology company that provides companies of all sizes with a competitive advantage that comes from best-of-class business software, services and unbiased advice. Since their founding in 1994, BrainSell has transformed from a regional boutique software reseller into a leading provider of business strategy, software, development, and implementation.