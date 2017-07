betterU Education Corp. Announces Appointment of a New Director

OTTAWA, July 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BetterU Education Corp. (TSX-V:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the “Company” or “betterU”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Dewan to the Board of Directors. The appointment is effective July 24, 2017 and expands the Board to five directors, four of whom are independent.

Raj is a partner in the Capital Markets group at McMillan LLP, a national law firm and is Co-Head of the India practice group. Raj’s practice is focused on advising Canadian public and private companies on cross-border transactions with corporation’s family offices and venture capital funds based in both the Middle East and Asia. Raj is based in Toronto and also spends time in the Hong Kong office of McMillan.

“I am thrilled that Raj will be joining the betterU Board of Directors. He is an excellence leader, having not only a deep understanding of India, but also an in-depth knowledge of the securities and capital markets. We believe his experiences will further support our strategies to deliver value to our stakeholders through good governance, operational excellence and continued growth,” commented Brad Loiselle, CEO.

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The Company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU’s offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for their next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one’s existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

