betterU Education Corporation Develops an Application Programming Interface (API) Advancing Access and Automation of the Company’s Global Education Marketplace.

OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (TSX-V:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (“betterU”), is pleased to announce the development of the company’s ‘RESTful API’ that will enable the automation and management of global partners and additional services to be made available on betterU’s marketplace. The ‘RESTful API’ is a services layer of the betterU ecosystem that will enable the company to advance its asset-light model and support scalable global growth.

The betterU ‘RESTful API’ benefits include:

the ability for partners to add and manage their content, sign-up promotions, set their pricing;

a quick and easy onboarding process for thousands of courses from around the world;

the ability to manage partners, programs and course promotions;

an opportunity for partners to add and manage jobs postings;

a quick and easy onboarding process able to support thousands of jobs;

ability to provide access to partners’ online sales data and reports;

ability of new partners to be able to register automatically on betterU marketplace;

ability of content and other partners to ‘push and pull’ information of all course content;

an infrastructure for ‘coming soon’ onboarding portal.

betterU’s RESTful API will enable its partners to dynamically control the content and pricing of courses posted on betterU marketplace. This will enable them to easily come up with ad hoc promotions and post marketing materials on the company’s marketplace all subject to approval stages by betterU.

The advancement of the betterU’s marketplace ecosystem has been an important part of the company’s development. As betterU continues to advance its global efforts with the integrating of course providers, employment opportunities and corporate partners, automated efficiencies will help support rapid growth. This automation will support reduced ongoing management costs, increase available products and services and support expansion of new company offerings. “The advancement of our RESTful API has been part of the company’s main goals for the last several years. It is wonderful to see the company advancing our technology infrastructure,” said Hagai Amiel CTO of betterU Education Corp.

About betterU

betterU, a global education marketplace, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ‘education-to employment’ ecosystem. betterU’s offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to complement school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one’s existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

www.betterU.ca and www.betterU.in

