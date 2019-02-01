betterU launches ‘Learner Assistant’ browser extension and advances its ‘Upskill tool’

CBJ Newsmakers

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (the “Company” or “betterU”) is pleased to announce the launch of their Learner Assistant which supports learners as they explore and access educators’ content from around the world through a Google Chrome browser extension.

One of the challenges faced while building a solution that provides access to global educators is the ability for the Company to support a learner while they are working in different learning environments. With thousands of global Ed-Tech providers, different learning technologies and varying student registration processes, a learner may experience multiple challenges as they move from educator to educator. betterU has been working to ensure that the learner’s user experience is properly guided, managed and supported for a life-time of learning. The Learner Assistant is just one of the many solutions betterU has been putting in place to support their vision providing access to Education for All.

With the new Learner Assistant, learners can access learning content through betterU’s platform and seamlessly transition into a new learning environment while still being able to:

Search and compare learning content provided through betterU

View purchase history, wish list, recommendations and job opportunities

Receive recommendations of courses based on their profile

Access and view saved jobs and additional employment recommendations

Rate courses immediately after completion

Communicate with betterU at any time through our live chat, email support and call centre

Receive notifications about new courses and exclusive offers

Manage global learning paths, access study abroad opportunities, apply for internships, view corporate opportunities, manage skills advancements, complete assessments and much more (coming 2019)

The betterU Learner Assistant will be made available to each learner who registers with betterU. The application (app) can also be downloaded for free from Google’s Chrome Store

In parallel to acquiring content partnerships and building support technologies such as the Learner Assistant, betterU has been working to solve for the skill shortage affecting 100s of millions of people globally. There are thousands of jobs across industries such as health care, hospitality, aerospace, telecom and more. Each job carries multiple knowledge and skill requirements that many are now realizing they do not meet. betterU’s education-to-employment ecosystem brings together a collaboration of global educators whose offerings support the acquisition of skills required for employment. However, access to a massive global library of content is only part of the solution. It is important to also integrate the understanding of the education and skill requirements for every job profile and connect those requirements and opportunities to learners in need.

India’s National Occupational Standards (NOS) specify the standard of performance an individual must achieve when carrying out a function in the workplace, together with the knowledge and understanding they need to meet a standard consistently.1 The NOSs were produced by each industry Sector Skill Council (SSC) and are based on global standards. Leveraging the efforts of the country, betterU extracted the profiles which define the educational, professional, technical and generic skill requirements, as well as other key details and set to work on a skilling solution.

With use of technology, betterU has mapped all job profiles within the major industries and created a massive database of course recommendations which are connected to learning content offered by our global partners. Through a simple and interactive learner assessment, betterU can now analyse and recommend learning solutions to an individual by understanding their job interests and assessing their education and skill levels. After the assessment is complete, betterU can guide a learner towards appropriate learning paths to help learners achieve their goals for employment. The Company has been focused on the skill shortage problem for years and is pleased to announce it has completed the first prototype of their Upskill Tool. betterU expects to complete their Upskill Tool over the next quarter and be able to support India’s national skills shortages.

1 National Occupational Standards, National Skills Development Corporation https://nsdcindia.org/national-occupational-standards

About betterU

betterU, a global education to employment platform, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated education-to-employment ecosystem. betterU’s offerings can be categorized into several broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to provide access to global educational opportunities from leading educators, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one’s existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

www.betterU.ca and www.betterU.in

