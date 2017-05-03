B&H Photo’s Website Launches Solar Eclipse Viewing and Educational Webpage for Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will traverse the entire Continental United States. It is expected to be the most-witnessed eclipse in human history. In preparation, optics retailer B&H Photo has launched a new Solar Eclipse 2017 Website, where enthusiasts can learn how to view and photograph the event, discover where the best viewing spots will be, and shop for solar viewing and photographing equipment.

Solar Eclipse 2017

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/solar-observing/ci/33818/N/3583558376/sba

The 2017 North American Total Eclipse will transit from the Pacific Coast to the Atlantic, passing over Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina. The point of greatest total eclipse duration is southeast of St. Louis, Missouri, and the point of greatest totality is northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Web Design Lead Michael Touna says, “The solar eclipse, to me, encompasses exactly why many of us are photographers–to capture something so epic but fleeting, and then make it last forever. Unlike other events, you don’t have time to practice photographing eclipses. Our goal with the Solar Eclipse 2017 page is to educate our experienced and enthusiast photographers with everything they need to capture this awe-inspiring event.”

People from all over the world will be traveling to the United States to experience the eclipse–particularly to locations within its path of totality. B&H implores of all eclipse fans, first and foremost, to secure proper eye protection before planning anything else. Viewing the sun at any time before it is completely in the moon’s shadow can cause irreparable eye damage. B&H offers a variety of Solar Eclipse Glasses to help viewers enjoy a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

The design and content of the web project was a passion project for much of the team. “I knew the eclipse is going to be a big event,” said Christopher Witt, the Senior Technical Writer for Optics at B&H. “Being given the opportunity to build the page with a team of creative people from multiple departments who could build on each other’s thoughts and ideas to produce a truly unique experience for our customers, was thrilling. From the very first meeting, we were focused on the customers and their needs. This focus drove everything we did–from the design and interface, to the content populating the page.”

In addition to solar-eclipse glasses, enthusiasts can enjoy a more intense experience with solar binoculars and solar telescopes. For those who want to photograph the event, solar filters are a must-have, to prevent damaging the camera’s imaging sensor.

Senior Creative Content Writer Todd Vorenkamp adds, “The 2017 Solar Eclipse is the first total solar eclipse in the US since the digital revolution overtook photography. Tens of millions will witness it and it will likely be the single most-photographed event of the year–if not of the decade or more. It is a privilege to share knowledge with our B&H customers, to help them observe and capture what could be a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

For more information about the eclipse, check out the B&H Solar Eclipse 2017 web section.

