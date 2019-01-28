Bhavita Trivedi joins Maru/Matchbox’s Qualitative Center of Excellence as Vice President

CBJ Newsmakers

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maru/Matchbox, a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm, is pleased to announce the hire of Bhavita Trivedi, joining the firm as Vice President of Qualitative Insights. Bhavita is based in the firm’s New York office.

“Bhavita’s international experience, her focus on telling compelling stories, and her academic and professional expertise in cultural analysis and qualitative insights, all make her a terrific addition to the Qualitative Center of Excellence. Clients will benefit significantly from her creative strategic and methodological perspectives brought to bear on their business challenges,” says Managing Director of Qualitative Insights, Tommy Stinson.

Bhavita has over 12 years’ experience working in global strategic research across several sectors, including media & entertainment, technology, wellness, fashion and consumer packaged goods. Her expertise includes brand strategy, communications development, audience and consumer exploration, and new market entry. Bhavita’s career has taken her to the United Kingdom and India, where she was the founding member of a strategic insight consultancy.

“Our Qualitative Center of Excellence continues to grow with incredible talent, and I am delighted to further strengthen the strategic team with the addition of Bhavita,” says Maru Group CEO Ged Parton.

Prior to joining Maru/Matchbox, Bhavita was Insight Director at Kiosk, part of the Flamingo Group, where she developed and worked with video-based methodologies to connect people, culture, and brands to communications and business strategy.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm delivering better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

