Bick Law LLP Bolsters Environmental Attorney Roster By Adding Experienced Litigator Krista deBoer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – July 25, 2017) – Newport Beach environmental law firm Bick Law LLP announced today that Krista deBoer has joined the respected boutique firm as Senior Associate with a practice area focused on environmental litigation, regulatory compliance and enforcement defense in Southern California.

Prior to joining Bick Law, Ms. deBoer was an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher where she practiced general litigation and was a member of the Environmental Litigation and Mass Tort practice group, focusing primarily on complex litigation at the trial level. She advised and represented clients from an array of industries, spanning food and beverage, healthcare, residential development, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, retail and pharmaceutical companies.

“We welcome Krista as a vital new member of our team. Her significant experience and expertise in environmental litigation is a perfect fit for us,” commented Kimberly Bick, founding and co-managing partner. “Krista exemplifies professionalism and has proven her aptitude and knowledge with her previous experiences.”

“It is a privilege to join this highly regarded team of accomplished environmental lawyers,” said Ms. deBoer. “Bick Law has a strong reputation of delivering superb quality work to its prestigious client roster. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues.”

Ms. deBoer has represented clients in litigation, regulatory enforcement actions and administrative matters that involved tort claims, cleanup and abatement orders under the California Water Code, CERCLA allocation and cost-recovery, RCRA site closures, citizen suits under the Endangered Species Act, and CEQA.

Ms. deBoer received her juris doctor, graduating cum laude, from Harvard Law School, master’s degree from Antioch University and bachelor’s degree from University of Washington. She is a member of the Orange County Bar Association and the Environmental Law Section of the California State Bar. Prior to joining Bick Law, deBoer lectured on legal topics at Boston College and co-facilitated negotiation trainings for corporate clients and for international groups of professionals from the public and private sectors.

An Oceanside resident, Ms. deBoer is admitted to the Bar in the State of California, Central District of California and Northern District of California.

About Bick Law LLP

Bick Law is a top-tier environmental law firm based in Newport Beach, Calif., committed to providing world-class environmental litigation, compliance, and transactional services to businesses, tailored by industry and personalized to each client’s needs. For more information, visit www.bicklawllp.com, email info@bicklawllp.com or call 949-432-3500.

