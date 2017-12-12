Bidder Group Announces Expiry of Offer to Acquire Common Shares of Carrick Petroleum Inc.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS IN THAT JURISDICTION.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A bidder group (collectively, the “Offeror“) represented by Donald Staus, the President, CEO and a director of Carrick Petroleum Inc. (“Carrick” or the “Company“) announces that the offer to acquire all of the issued and to be issued common shares (“Common Shares“) of Carrick not currently owned by the Offeror for $0.03 per Common Share (the “Offer“), as extended on November 30, 2017 for the mandatory extension period, expired at 5:00 p.m. on December 11, 2017.

Since the Offeror’s initial take up of 14,368,736 Common Shares on November 30, 2017, Computershare Investor Services Inc. has reported that as at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on December 11, 2017, the expiry of the mandatory extension period of the Offer, an additional 322,413 Common Shares (the “Additional Common Shares“) were validly deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn. The Offeror will take up and accept for payment all Additional Common Shares validly deposited in accordance with applicable securities laws. If Common Shares were tendered through brokers or financial intermediaries, holders of such Common Shares will receive payment for their shares through their broker or financial intermediary.

Immediately prior to the Offer, the Offeror owned 5,344,804 Common Shares, representing, on a non-diluted basis, approximately 17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. With the take up and payment of the Common Shares on November 30, 2017 and the Additional Common Shares, the Offeror now owns and controls 20,035,953 Common Shares representing, on a non-diluted basis, approximately 63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As described in the Offer and Circular (as amended), the Offeror is under no obligation to carry out a compulsory acquisition or subsequent acquisition transaction to acquire any Common Shares that were not validly deposited under the Offer prior to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on December 11, 2017 and Carrick shareholders who have not deposited their Common Shares pursuant to the Offer prior to such time will continue to hold their Common Shares. As a result of the Offer, the Offeror and its affiliates currently hold more than 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares which will limit the ability of Carrick shareholders, subject to the provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws, to control the actions of Carrick.

