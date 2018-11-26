Bien Develops Encapsulated Emulsions and Water-Soluble Powders

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bien Ventures Ltd. (“Bien”) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant corporate milestone in, together with its University partner, developing a proprietary method for producing excipient-free emulsions and water-soluble powders using an inert vitamin load as an analog for cannabis until Bien’s facility is licensed by Health Canada. Bien believes that this development bolsters its future plans for value-added downstream products as and when they are permitted by Canadian regulatory authorities.

Bien anticipates that its technology and proprietary formulations will facilitate the faster absorption of the encapsulated load and expects enhanced bioavailability and reduced onset time when consumed. In rigorously evaluating hundreds of trial formulations, Bien has stress-tested its formulations and processing methods so as to streamline their future integration into its own product portfolio as well as those of its partners.

“We are incredibly excited to have achieved this milestone and look forward to exploring the myriad uses for it as a future extension to our planned extraction capability to service Canada’s existing legal market,” notes Dr. Curtis Leifso, CEO of Bien.

About Bien

Bien is an applicant licensed producer focused on the development of premium extract products with tailored cannabinoid/terpenoid profiles, with future plans for the development of next-generation cannabis products for infusion or direct consumption with an emphasis on tailoring dosage, onset time, duration and bioavailability profiles. Balancing academia and industry, our team of technical experts is dedicated to continually improving our processes and formulations to bring best-in-class solutions for those wanting to develop or improve their existing cannabis product portfolio.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the anticipated licensing of Bien’s facility and the viability of its future products.

Bien has made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the ability to become a Health Canada licensed producer; and the ability of Bien to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of Bien to become a Health Canada licensed producer; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the Canadian cannabis industry in general. Bien cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

Bien assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Wong, CSO

Telephone: (403) 472-0549

Email: info@bienbrands.com