Big Pharma CMOs capture strongest performance ratings for small molecule API manufacturing

CARY, NC–(Marketwired – February 09, 2017) – The 2nd edition of Industry Standard Research’s (ISR’s) Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking report reveals that the top performing CMOs relative to expectations, and based off customer feedback on recent service encounters, are contract manufacturers with a drug innovator as its parent company.

“For the second year in a row, Pfizer CentreOne has been a top performer across all four scorecards,” explained Kate Hammeke. “This year, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing placed among the leaders in three of the four scorecards. This is a sign that customers working with embedded CMOs are having their expectations exceeded, but so are respondents who outsource to small and midsize CMOs. Aesica, SAI Life Sciences and Wockhardt received top marks across two scorecards each, which is a sign that regardless of project size or company budget, one can find a CMO whose quality matches your organization’s needs.”

The report includes information on buyers’ outsourcing philosophies and practices, CMO perceptions and interactions, and CMO selection drivers before diving into a series of in-depth performance analyses specific to the small molecule offerings of 36 contract manufacturing organizations. 241 respondents provide rating assessments on 689 service encounters.

The report provides a Consumer Reports-style analysis where each of the 36 CMOs included in the research is evaluated across 27 service quality attributes, making this report the most comprehensive assessment of quality in the contract manufacturing space. These performance metrics are categorized into four ‘scorecards': Delivery Factors, Organization Factors, Capabilities and Staff Characteristics. From these performance evaluations, respondents indicated how well the manufacturers performed with respect to expectations specific to their experience working with the manufacturer(s). For buyers of outsourced services, the report includes highly valuable information to help guide CMO selection for small molecule projects from early clinical stages to commercialization.

CMO performance attributes evaluated by respondents include Ability to manufacture small molecule API, Reliable on-time delivery, Regulatory history, Quality performance metrics, Scale-up and tech transfer abilities, Scientific knowledge, Right-first-time measurements, and many others.

Data include an in-depth analysis of 27 of the 36 featured contract manufacturers, including AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Aesica, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Alcami, Almac, AMPAC Fine Chemicals, Aptuit, Ash Stevens, Cambrex, Dr. Reddy’s CPS, Evonik, GSK Contract Manufacturing, Halo Pharma, Lonza, Novasep, Patheon, Pfizer CentreOne, PharmaCore, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Recipharm, SAFC, SAI Life Sciences, Sanofi CEPiA, Siegfried, Wockhardt and Wuxi AppTec.

For more information on ISR’s “Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking” report, please visit ISR’s report page at https://www.isrreports.com/reports/small-molecule-api-contract-manufacturer-quality-benchmarking-2nd-edition/

About Industry Standard Research

Industry Standard Research is the premier, full service market research provider to the pharma and pharma services industries. With over a decade of experience, ISR delivers an unmatched level of domain expertise. For more information about ISR’s off-the-shelf intelligence and custom research offerings, please visit the company’s website at www.isrreports.com, email info@isrreports.com or follow ISR on Twitter @ISRreports.