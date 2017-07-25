Bigleaf Expands Channel Presence with TBI Partnership

PORTLAND, OR–(Marketwired – Jul 25, 2017) – Bigleaf Networks, the Cloud-first SD-WAN service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting application prioritization in real-time, is pleased to announce a new channel partnership with TBI.

Chicago-based TBI is a leading third-party technology distributor. They serve as a partner’s advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients’ desired business outcomes.

Through this new relationship, TBI partners can benefit from selling Bigleaf’s innovative SD-WAN technology. TBI’s back office support, sales engineering, and sales enablement teams are ready to help partners better position Bigleaf’s key differentiators, such as:

Intelligent load-balancing across multiple Internet paths from different ISPs

Dynamic Quality-of-Service (QoS) capability to prioritize VoIP and other latency-sensitive traffic over commodity Internet

Same IP failover capability to allow for uninterrupted VoIP and virtual desktop sessions while moving between circuits

Real-time intelligence on circuit latency, packet loss, jitter and throughput

Bigleaf prides itself on a unique plug-and-play deployment model that is dedicated to staying outside of the customer’s existing firewall with their onsite router. This allows for a very quick self-installation process, enabling the customer to leverage SD-WAN intelligence across their Internet environment without the complicated setup and installation procedures that many SD-WAN vendors require.

“Supporting customers that leverage multiple cloud environments is never an easy task. Couple that with multiple sites, lack of visibility into applications and a need to keep security within the customer’s hands, just makes for an ideal Bigleaf customer. We now have the ability to work in tandem with customers’ security appliances, resulting in a redundant and a resourceful network,” explains Jeff Newton, VP of Enterprise Sales and Engineering at TBI.

“We’re thrilled to begin this relationship with TBI and their extensive partner community,” said John Hogan, VP of Partner Sales & Business Development at Bigleaf. “For partners that value a vendor-neutral approach to telecom consulting, and like the idea of building carrier and physically diverse connectivity to the Cloud that is both cost-effective and robust, Bigleaf is a natural fit in the SD-WAN space.”

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.