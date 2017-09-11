Billions in Damage from Hurricanes

CBJ — Some initial forecasts say the economic toll of both Hurricanes Irma and Harvey could be as much as $300 billion.

After battering Florida, Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Bahamas and other islands as a Category 4 and 5 hurricane last weekend, Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm as it headed towards Georgia.

Harvey caused most of its destruction in Houston, Texas and surrounding areas.

Much of the infrastructure losses are expected to be uninsured.

