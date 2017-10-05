BioCorRx To Launch New Weight Management Program

ANAHEIM, CA–(Marketwired – Oct 5, 2017) – BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that the Company will begin a pilot program for weight-loss with Atlantis Medical Wellness & Weight Loss Center in Silver Spring, MD. The pilot program is expected to start on October 4, 2017. The Company expects to announce the name of its weight-loss program upon anticipated successful completion of the pilot program in Q4 2017.

According to the CDC, more than one-third (36.5%) of U.S. adults have obesity. According to a 2012 article in the Journal of Health Economics, estimates of current healthcare costs of obesity range from $147 billion to nearly $210 billion per year. Some of the risks associated with this disease include heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, breathing problems and other health issues.

Dr. Benjamin Gonzalez, Medical Director of Atlantis Medical Wellness & Weight Loss Center, is renowned for his expertise in clinical nutrition with a focus on exercise nutrition and weight management. Dr. Gonzalez will be speaking at the A4M/MMI Weight Symposium on October 6-7, 2017 in Boston, MA. Information about the event can be found at https://www.a4m.com/weight-symposium-boston-2017.html. At this event, Dr. Gonzalez plans to introduce the potential benefits of the naltrexone implant for weight loss.

Dr. Gonzalez, stated, “We know how difficult losing weight can be. Our goal is to address the problems of the overweight and obese and enable individuals to regain control of their lives and health by giving them the necessary life skills to lose weight and achieve a healthy lifestyle. I’m very excited to introduce the implant as a potential groundbreaking medication therapy for weight loss providing sustained release naltrexone over many months.”

Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director of BioCoRx, stated, “We were approached last year by Dr. Gonzalez’s partners about using our naltrexone implant program for weight management. Naltrexone is a fascinating medication with many potential uses and we feel that it will have a positive impact on weight management by reducing food cravings. We also see the likelihood for it to prevent the potential for transferred addiction to other substances for post bariatric patients such as those who get gastric bypass surgery. Many similarities exist between eating disorders and addictive conditions, such as drug use disorder and alcohol use disorder. The inability to control one’s intake of food is called compulsive overeating. Binge eating is also associated with an addiction to food. The weight-loss program will be designed to help people lose weight and learn realistic ways to incorporate new healthy behaviors into their everyday lives. This is an exciting endeavor for our company and we look forward to working on this pilot program with Dr. Gonzalez and his team.”

Atlantis Medical Wellness Center is focused on an individual’s health from a functional and integrative perspective. Atlantis is dedicated to wellness services while offering customized solutions for all ages. Treatment plans are based on an individual’s desires and our expert recommendations. Dr. Ben Gonzalez is well known for his detailed, honest, and caring approach to patients and passes on that philosophy to his staff.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

