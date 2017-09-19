Biologics in Dermatology: Considerations for Patients and Clinical Trials, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 19, 2017) – In an upcoming presentation experts Darcee Duke Strube, Senior Vice President of Novella Clinical’s Dermatology Division and Dr. James J Milbauer, Dermatologist, Medical Monitor and Advisor will discuss the evolution of biologics within the dermatology landscape, with an emphasis on clinical trial considerations for sponsors developing biologic agents.

Traditional dermatologic treatment methods, including topicals, phototherapies and traditional drugs, do not always fully meet the needs of patients with the most severe disease presentation. For these patients, biologics present alternative treatment options and hope for new avenues to recovery.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the genesis of the use of biologics for dermatological conditions

Explore the classes of dermatology biologics

Review the benefits of biologics vs. other dermatology therapies, including safety, patient compliance, and quality of life

Understand the clinical trial considerations for biologics including inclusion/exclusion criteria, site selection and enrollment, and safety management

Join the complimentary broadcast on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). For more information visit: Biologics in Dermatology: Considerations for Patients and Clinical Trials

