Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of $100 Million Sale of Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil Pool

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX:BIR) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale of its Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil Pool for total consideration of approximately $100 million (before adjustments), consisting of: (i) cash consideration of $90 million; and (ii) securities of affiliates of the purchaser with a total value of $10 million.

Scotia Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor to Birchcliff in connection with this transaction.

