Thursday, August 31, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Energy and Utilities News | Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of $100 Million Sale of Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil Pool

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of $100 Million Sale of Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil Pool

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX:BIR) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale of its Worsley Charlie Lake Light Oil Pool for total consideration of approximately $100 million (before adjustments), consisting of: (i) cash consideration of $90 million; and (ii) securities of affiliates of the purchaser with a total value of $10 million.

Scotia Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor to Birchcliff in connection with this transaction.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s Common Shares and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
(403) 261-6401
(403) 261-6424 (FAX)
info@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com

Bruno Geremia
Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Recommended
Le président et chef de la direction de la Banque Laurentienne, François Desjardins, prendra la parole lors du Sommet financier 2017 de la Banque Scotia
Brews, Ciders & Trails: Your Tasting Guide to Upstate New York