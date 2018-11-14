Bitvo to Support Upcoming Bitcoin Cash Fork

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitvo is pleased to announce full support for the upcoming Bitcoin Cash (BCH) fork.

There will be a hard fork on the BCH blockchain on November 15th, 2018 at 9:00am ET as part of a scheduled protocol upgrade.

In advance of the fork, Bitvo is pleased to share its support plan and instructions for Bitvo customers.

In order to prepare technically and ensure the security of our customers’ funds, all deposits and withdrawals of BCH will be suspended from the Bitvo platform beginning at 12:01am ET on Thursday, November 15th, 2018. Following the completion of the fork, Bitvo customers will be notified when deposits and withdrawals of BCH can resume, which will occur as soon as possible following the completion of the fork.

Bitvo customers who have questions about the BCH hard fork are encouraged to contact Bitvo’s 24/7 customer support team at support@bitvo.com or 1-833-86BITVO (1 833-862-4886).

About Bitvo

Bitvo is a private company with international reach founded by experienced financial services, payment and banking entrepreneurs, that offers a state-of-the-art cryptocurrency exchange trading platform to make cryptocurrencies easier to access and more secure for its customers.

For further information, please contact:

Pamela Draper

President & CEO

403-407-0059

pam@bitvo.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “will”, “can” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Bitvo is not involved in the operation of the BCH blockchain protocol and makes no representations regarding the operation, security or timing of the upcoming BCH blockchain hard fork. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Bitvo. Although Bitvo believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bitvo can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bitvo undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.