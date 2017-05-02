Bixby Land Company Leases San Diego Building to Verimatrix

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – May 2, 2017) – Bixby Land Company has signed a new lease at The Oberlin, a redesigned three-building office campus geared toward technology companies and progressive-minded firms in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for digital TV services, will occupy approximately 21,000 square feet in a two-story building at 5897 Oberlin Drive. Lease terms were not disclosed.

Bixby Land Company was represented in the transaction by Mike Hoeck and Ryan Egli of CBRE, while the tenant was represented by David Marino of Hughes Marino.

The lease follows an imaginative renovation by Bixby that added significant improvements to the project, including major upgrades to the building elevations, sleek aluminum louvres, new window glazing, and a bright signage plan that heightens building identity. Tenant interiors were completely redone, some featuring the creative use of mezzanine space that adds a high-volume atrium element to work areas.

Bixby designed the project with a series of rollup doors, providing free flow circulation to the temperate San Diego climate and two Bixby Retreat™ outdoor living rooms and amenities areas. Eco-friendly landscaping, upgraded lobbies and elevators, new roofs and mechanical equipment, and an out building for bicycle storage complete the renovation.

“Our strategy was to deliver a dynamic, inviting office campus setting with the flexibility to accommodate multi-tenant users in a single building or a single user for one or more buildings,” said Aaron Hill, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Bixby Land Company.

Focusing on the lifestyle needs of today’s work force defines Bixby’s office redevelopment philosophy. The firm has redesigned over thirty buildings since 2010 in major markets throughout California and in downtown Portland, Ore., where Bixby is in design on a two-building project set to be completed later this year.

About Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate operator and investment manager with a portfolio of office, industrial and R&D properties of approximately $1 billion. The company is active in the development of office and R&D properties in select Western U.S. markets, and invests in core industrial properties. Bixby Land Company, a privately-held REIT with an integrated operating platform backed by a veteran management team. For more than 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its investors and shareholders. www.bixbyland.com.