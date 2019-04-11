Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Black Bull Resources Inc. Announces Completion of Second Closing of Private Placement and Expected Completion of the Transaction on or Before April 30, 2019 Black Bull Resources Inc. Announces Completion of Second Closing of Private Placement and Expected Completion of the Transaction on or Before April 30, 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNew Look Vision Group Inc. Announces Roll Up Acquisition in Ontario MarketBudget Health Care Briefing: What is being Cut, Myth Buster, What is ComingNewmont Acquiring Goldcorp in $10 Billion Merger