Black Bull Resources Inc. Corporate Update

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 23, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Black Bull Resources Inc. (“Black Bull“) (TSX VENTURE:BBS.H) announces that on February 24, 2017, the common shares of the Corporation will be posted for trading on a consolidated basis. In accordance with the previously announced share consolidation, shareholders of the Corporation will be entitled to receive one (1) post consolidation common share of the Corporation (new share), for every thirty (30) pre consolidation common share of the Corporation (old shares) currently held. The Corporation will have 3,028,442 common shares issued and outstanding. The trading symbol will remain “BBS.H”. The new CUSIP number will be 091930206 and the new ISIN number will be CA0919302061. The shares will remain halted pending satisfactory completion of a reinstatement review that is currently underway with the TSX Venture Exchange. A further announcement will be made shortly regarding the resumption of trading.

Letters of transmittal to be used to exchange share certificates representing old shares for share certificates representing new shares will be mailed to registered shareholders on or about February 24, 2017.

The Corporation confirms that, other than as disclosed in this news release, there is no material change to the information set out in its news release issued on Stockwatch dated January 26, 2017, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not generally been disclosed.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.