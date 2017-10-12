Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – October 12, 2017) – Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of modular workspace solutions and workforce accommodation, today announced the timing of its 2017 third quarter webcast.

Black Diamond will release its 2017 third quarter results after markets close on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, and hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. MT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

President and CEO Trevor Haynes and Executive Vice President and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond’s financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-855-435-1153. International callers should use (210) 229-8824 (Conference ID: 1051662). Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

Please log into the webcast 10 minutes before the start time at: https://edge.media- server.com/m6/p/wdvn3vf3

Slides to accompany the conference call can be accessed through https://join.me/BDI-Investors.

Following the conference call, an audio archive will be available in the Investor Events section of the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Group provides modular buildings, workforce accommodation, energy services, and full turnkey lodging and major project solutions including planning and management, logistics, and catering to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, financial services, and education.

Black Diamond has four core business units: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services and Black Diamond International. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to http://bit.ly/BDI-News or visit www.blackdiamondgroup.com.