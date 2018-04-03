BlackBerry Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB), an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints, announced today that it has filed its 2018 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). BlackBerry’s Form 40-F includes the company’s 2018 annual information form (“AIF”) and the management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and audited financial statements of the company for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018. BlackBerry’s Form 40-F is available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.blackberry.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

In addition, BlackBerry has filed its AIF, MD&A and audited financial statements with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are also available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.blackberry.com and under BlackBerry’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

BlackBerry shareholders may receive a free printed copy of the Form 40-F, AIF or audited financial statements by sending an email request to investorinfo@blackberry.com or by writing to Investor Relations, BlackBerry Limited, BlackBerry B, 2200 University Avenue East, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada N2K 0A7.

