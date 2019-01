CBJ — Waterloo-based BlackBerry has named Bryan Palma as president and chief operating officer.

Palma was most recently Cisco’s senior vice-president and general manager of customer experience for the Americas.

Before joining Cisco, he was the vice-president of cyber and security solutions at Boeing.

Palma, who will report to BlackBerry executive chairman and CEO John Chen, will be responsible for the company’s core product and services.

