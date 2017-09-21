BlackBerry Receives High Scores in Gartner’s Content Collaboration Platforms Report

WATERLOO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 21, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) today announced that Gartner, Inc., the leading provider of research and analysis on the global information technology industry, has given the company the highest score in two use cases in its Critical Capabilities for Content Collaboration Platforms Report1. This comes on the heels of news that BlackBerry had also received the highest score for all six use cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility Management report2, which was published last month.

Gartner’s new report assessed and scored content collaboration solutions from 13 vendors, including BlackBerry Workspaces. BlackBerry received the highest scores in Workforce Productivity and Centralized Content Protection for its BlackBerry Workspaces solution. BlackBerry also received the second highest scores in Extended Collaboration and Lightweight Workflow.

“Content collaboration across a distributed workforce is an essential tool in any modern enterprise,” said Billy Ho, executive vice president of enterprise products, BlackBerry. “Secure collaboration has been a priority for highly regulated industries for many years. What’s changed is that a steady drumbeat of high profile data breaches has demonstrated that a secure collaboration suite like BlackBerry Workspaces is now a requirement for every enterprise.”

In today’s digital workplace, enterprise employees need to collaborate virtually with each other, as well as with external suppliers, partners and customers, and that includes accessing, editing and sharing corporate content across multiple devices. BlackBerry Workspaces enables these internal and external collaborators to do just that, securely from any mobile or desktop device.

