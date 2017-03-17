BlackBerry to Announce Year-End and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on Friday, March 31, 2017

WATERLOO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) will be reporting results for the year-end and fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 on March 31, 2017. A conference call and live webcast will be held beginning at 8 a.m. ET, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0607 or by logging on at http://ca.blackberry.com/company/investors/events.html.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 11 a.m. ET by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and entering Conference ID #66409061 or by clicking the link above.

About BlackBerry



BlackBerry is a mobile-native security software and services company dedicated to securing people, devices, processes and systems for today’s enterprise. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols “BB” on the Toronto Stock Exchange and “BBRY” on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.