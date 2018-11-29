Blackhawk Files Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Reports

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blackhawk Resource Corp. (“Blackhawk” or the “Corporation”) (BLR: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that the financial statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended September 30, 2018 have been filed on Sedar.

Blackhawk had income of $250,542 for the period ended September 30, 2018.

Blackhawk had cash flow from operations of $298,379 for the period ended September 30, 2018.

As at September 30, 2018, Blackhawk held $5,110,500 in current investments.

As at September 30, 2018, NAV per share was $0.12.

Blackhawk continues to hold certain equity and short term loan investments. The equity portion of its portfolio includes a significant investment in a private eSports company, UMG Media Corp. (“UMG”). UMG is involved in both live tournament events as well as on line match play.

Blackhawk has made a strategic investment in a private Hemp/CBD company.

The investments in the eSports industry and Hemp/CBD industry allow Blackhawk shareholders to indirectly benefit from two of the fastest growing industries in North America.

PORTFOLIO INVESTMENTS

As at September 30, 2018, the Corporation held total investments of $5,110,500 comprised of equity type investments of $4,795,500 and short term loan investments of $315,000. In addition, the Corporation held a cash balance of $87,633.

Investments at fair value by sector consist of the following as at September 30, 2018:

Sector Cost Total fair value % of total fair value Mining $508,166 $ − 0% Technology and media 1,813,264 4,795,500 100% Total $2,321,434 $4,795,500 100%

Debt instrument investments consist of the following as at September 30, 2018:

Short term loans $315,000 Total current debt instrument investments $315,000

*Realizable amounts may differ from carrying values.

