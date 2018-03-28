Blackpearl Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackPearl Resources Inc. (“we”, “our”, “us”, “BlackPearl” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm:PXXS) is pleased to announce the mailing to BlackPearl shareholders of record as at March 15, 2018 of a management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 – 5th Avenue SW Calgary Alberta on Thursday May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Daylight Time). The meeting materials are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.blackpearlresources.ca.

Holders of our Swedish Depository Receipts can obtain the management information circular and voting instruction form from Pareto Securities AB on their website at www.paretosec.com or by emailing issueservice.se@paretosec.com.

For further information, please contact:

John Festival – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (403) 215-8313 Don Cook – Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (403) 215-8313 Robert Eriksson – Investor Relations Sweden

Tel.: +46 8 545 015 50

This is information that BlackPearl Resources Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on March 28, 2018.