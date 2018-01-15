BLACKPEARL RESOURCES PRESENTS IN STOCKHOLM

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

CALGARY, ALBERTA – BlackPearl Resources Inc. (“BlackPearl” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) announces that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer John Festival and Chief Financial Officer Don Cook will be presenting to investors and shareholders at a town hall meeting at Näringslivets Hus, Storgatan 19 in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, January 22, at 18:30 Central European Time (CET).

To attend, please RSVP to kvorontsov@rive6.ch or +46 8 545 015 50.

For further information, please contact:

John Festival – President and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: (403) 215-8313 Don Cook – Chief Financial Officer Tel: (403) 215-8313 Robert Eriksson – Investor Relations Sweden Tel.: +46 701-112615

This is information that BlackPearl Resources Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time on January 14, 2018.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: John Festival - President and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: (403) 215-8313 Don Cook – Chief Financial Officer Tel: (403) 215-8313 Robert Eriksson – Investor Relations Sweden Tel.: +46 701-112615