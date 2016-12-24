BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 23, 2016) - (TSX:CBD) (TSX:CBD.A) (TSX:CBH) (TSX:CBH.A) (TSX:CBN) (TSX:CBN.A) (TSX:CBO) (TSX:CBO.A) (TSX:CBQ) (TSX:CBQ.A) (TSX:CDZ) (TSX:CDZ.A) (TSX:CEW) (TSX:CEW.A) (TSX:CGL) (TSX:CGL.C) (TSX:CGR) (TSX:CGR.A) (TSX:CHB) (TSX:CHB.A) (TSX:CIE) (TSXP:CIE.A) (TSX:CIF) (TSX:CIF.A) (TSX:CJP) (TSX:CJP.A) (TSX:CLF) (TSX:CLF.A) (TSX:CLG) (TSX:CLG.A) (TSX:CLU) (TSX:CLU.A) (TSX:CLU.B) (TSX:CLU.C) (TSX:CMR) (TSX:CMR.A) (TSX:COW) (TSX:COW.A) (TSX:CPD) (TSX:CPD.A) (TSX:CRQ) (TSX:CRQ.A) (TSX:CSD) (TSX:CSD.A) (TSX:CUD) (TSX:CUD.A) (TSX:CVD) (TSX:CVD.A) (TSX:CWO) (TSX:CWO.A) (TSX:CWW) (TSX:CWW.A) (TSX:CYH) (TSX:CYH.A) (TSX:FIE) (TSX:FIE.A) (TSX:SVR) (TSX:SVR.C) (TSX:XAL) (TSX:XAW) (TSX:XBB) (TSX:XBM) (TSX:XBZ) (TSX:XCB) (TSX:XCD) (TSX:XCG) (TSX:XCH) (TSX:XCR) (TSX:XCS) (TSX:XCV) (TSX:XDV) (TSX:XEB) (TSX:XEC) (TSX:XEF) (TSX:XEG) (TSX:XEH) (TSX:XEI) (TSX:XEM) (TSX:XEN) (TSX:XEU) (TSX:XFA) (TSX:XFC) (TSX:XFF) (TSX:XFH) (TSX:XFI) (TSX:XFN) (TSX:XFR) (TSX:XFS) (TSX:XGB) (TSX:XGC) (TSX:XGD) (TSX: XGI) (TSX:XGR) (TSX:XHB) (TSX:XHC) (TSX:XHD) (TSX:XHU) (TSX:XHY) (TSX:XIC) (TSX:XID) (TSX:XIG) (TSX:XIN) (TSX:XIT) (TSX:XIU) (TSX:XLB) (TSX:XMA) (TSX:XMC) (TSX:XMD) (TSX:XMH) (TSX:XMI) (TSX:XML) (TSX:XMM) (TSX:XMS) (TSX:XMU) (TSX:XMV) (TSX:XMW) (TSX:XMY) (TSX:XPF) (TSX:XQB) (TSX:XQB.A) (TSX:XQQ) (TSX:XRB) (TSX:XRE) (TSX:XSB) (TSX:XSC) (TSX:XSE) (TSX:XSH) (TSX:XSI) (TSX:XSP) (TSX:XSQ) (TSX:XST) (TSX:XSU) (TSX:XTR) (TSX:XUH) (TSX:XUS) (TSX:XUT) (TSX:XUU) (TSX:XWD)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final annual 2016 reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2016

The annual non-cash capital gains distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2016 annual distributions will be December 30, 2016, payable on January 5, 2017. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2016, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2017.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.00000 CBD.A 0.08873 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 CBH.A 0.00000 iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.00000 CBN.A 0.17062 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 CBO.A 0.00000 iShares BRIC Index ETF CBQ 0.00000 CBQ.A 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.00000 CDZ.A 0.00000 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.21892 CEW.A 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.46675 CGR.A 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.00000 CHB.A 0.00000 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.31619 CIE.A 0.00000 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.00000 CIF.A 0.00000 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.00000 CJP.A 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 CLF.A 0.00000 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 CLG.A 0.00000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 1.59170 CLU.A 2.82120 CLU.B 4.13096 CLU.C 0.00000 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.78750 COW.A 0.69721 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 CPD.A 0.00000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.02311 CRQ.A 0.00000 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.00000 CSD.A 0.00000 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 1.62222 CUD.A 0.72726 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 CVD.A 0.00000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000 CWO.A 0.00000 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.00000 CWW.A 0.00000 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000 CYH.A 0.00000 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.00000 FIE.A 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 SVR.C 0.00000 iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XAL 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.01315 iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.03404 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF XBZ 0.00000 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.03118 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.00000 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund XCR 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.00000 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.22862 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.00000 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.10994 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.24291 iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.91832 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.48403 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.38340 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.07247 iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XGC 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000 iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund XGR 0.00000 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.36749 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.00000 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.03568 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.46403 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.05631 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.81949 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.00000 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.08653 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.01056 XQB.A 0.01069 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.00000 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.30067* iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000 iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.02586 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000 iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.99728 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.25416 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000

*For iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

