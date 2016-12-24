BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final December 2016 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2016.Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2016 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2017.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF
|CBD
|0.06351
|CBD.A
|0.06450
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.06176
|CBH.A
|0.06303
|iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF
|CBN
|0.04120
|CBN.A
|0.02377
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.04615
|CBO.A
|0.05552
|iShares BRIC Index ETF
|CBQ
|0.12156
|CBQ.A
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|0.08774
|CDZ.A
|0.07107
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.03803
|CEW.A
|0.03250
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL
|0.00000
|CGL.C
|0.00000
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|0.29440
|CGR.A
|0.46043
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|0.09051
|CHB.A
|0.08137
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|0.10741
|CIE.A
|0.09173
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|0.10247
|CIF.A
|0.04350
|iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CJP
|0.13467
|CJP.A
|0.15752
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.05106
|CLF.A
|0.06264
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.05030
|CLG.A
|0.04094
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|0.16327
|CLU.A
|0.15603
|CLU.B
|0.17311
|CLU.C
|0.20107
|iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
|COW
|0.43431
|COW.A
|0.20372
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.05217
|CPD.A
|0.04603
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|0.03919
|CRQ.A
|0.02439
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|0.07785
|CSD.A
|0.06890
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|0.10387
|CUD.A
|0.09461
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.07290
|CVD.A
|0.10940
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|0.00000
|CWO.A
|0.00000
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|0.00000
|CWW.A
|0.00000
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.05204
|CYH.A
|0.04234
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.04000
|FIE.A
|0.04000
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR
|0.00000
|SVR.C
|0.00000
|iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund
|XAL
|0.58460
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|0.17981
|iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.07109
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|0.21391
|iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF
|XBZ
|0.13116
|iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.05528
|iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XCD
|0.25700
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|0.04669
|iShares China Index ETF
|XCH
|0.36539
|iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund
|XCR
|0.40275
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|0.05390
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|0.14405
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|0.07486
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.14700
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
|XEC
|0.27535
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|0.20461
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|0.04622
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEH
|0.08280
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|0.07585
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XEM
|0.45141
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|0.08786
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
|XEU
|0.17076
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFA
|0.07364
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|XFC
|0.04868
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFF
|0.12415
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFH
|0.11493
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|XFI
|0.04914
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|0.08042
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.01347
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|XFS
|0.07009
|iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.04415
|iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund
|XGC
|0.54873
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|0.00000
|iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGI
|0.16341
|iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund
|XGR
|0.44219
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.07292
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHC
|0.38251
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.06030
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.04783
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.09019
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.16386
|iShares India Index ETF
|XID
|0.02945
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.11591
|iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIN
|0.22159
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
|XIT
|0.02254
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.07013
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|0.00470
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
|XMC
|0.10356
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|0.06075
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMH
|0.16908
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
|XMI
|0.65723
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XML
|0.43109
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XMM
|0.35807
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|0.11384
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|0.22700
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|0.11422
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|XMW
|0.47765
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMY
|0.27227
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.06842
|iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.04436
|XQB.A
|0.04784
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XQQ
|0.16001
|iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
|XRB
|0.20445
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.06878
|iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.05321
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.04677
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.06292
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.04873
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.04934
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSP
|0.22787
|iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|0.03540
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|0.05025
|iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSU
|0.21960
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.05000
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|0.12877
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS
|0.32061
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.06409
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.12768
|iShares MSCI World Index ETF
|XWD
|0.34113
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock’s AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.blackrock.com/ca – Twitter: @BlackRockCA – Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can
About iShares ETFs
iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.1
1 Based on US$5.117 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/16.
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
