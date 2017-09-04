BLACK&WHITE Hong Kong Milk Tea Day Campaign received Bronze Award for ‘Best PR Campaign – Food and Beverage’ in the PR Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 4, 2017) – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) and its brand, BLACK&WHITE®, received the Bronze Award for ‘Best PR Campaign – Food and Beverage’ in the PR Awards 2017. This award recognized the great success of BLACK&WHITE® Hong Kong Milk Tea Day 2016 campaign.

Judged by an independent panel of leading senior PR practitioners across the region who were invited by Marketing Magazine, BLACK&WHITE® Hong Kong Milk Tea Day, the annual signature campaign and the only local festival that promotes Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture, was recognized as one of the most outstanding public relations and communication cases in Hong Kong over the last year.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong), commented on the award, ‘We are honoured to be named as one of the winners of the “Best PR Campaign – Food and Beverage” in PR Awards 2017 and to have received this recognition for the successful city-wide integrated campaign of BLACK&WHITE®. Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique has been listed at the first Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. BLACK&WHITE® evaporated milk, as the key ingredient of Hong Kong-style milk tea, is committed to promote the unique Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture and its craftsmanship to local community and tourist. The Hong Kong Milk Tea Day has been launched since 2013 as the only local festival that cheers up Hong Kong people and brings enjoyment of drinking milk tea across all ages.’ Last year, BLACK&WHITE® extended the campaign to introduce afternoon tea as a new occasion of drinking milk tea and unlock new milk tea enjoyment opportunities for consumer.

The PR Awards, organized by Marketing Magazine, acknowledges the year’s most outstanding public relations initiatives and campaigns carried out in North Asia. Best PR Campaign – Food & Beverage is awarded to the best campaign that demonstrated the art of promoting a food product or service to increase consumer purchase, brand-building and customer loyalty.

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE and LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the health of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina’s products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company’s central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world’s largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About PR Awards

The PR Awards is the premier event celebrating excellence across public relations in North Asia. Returning for its fourth year, the PR Awards acknowledges the year’s most outstanding communications initiatives and campaigns in the highly competitive and dynamic PR arena — from small independent agencies to larger-scale multinationals. Winners of the PR Awards represent a shining example to the PR profession, and are invaluable benchmark resource for success. For more information, please visit: https://www.marketing-interactive.com/pr-awards/hk/.