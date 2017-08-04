BlastGard International, Inc. Announces Name and Symbol Change to HighCom Global Security, Inc. (HCGS)

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Aug 4, 2017) – HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTC: HCGS), a leading provider of equipment and services for the security and defense industries, officially announces its name change from BlastGard International, Inc. The trading symbol has also been changed to ensure brand continuity. Both the name and symbol change took effect with FINRA’s approval on August 2, 2017.

Rebranding to better capitalize on future opportunities was the result of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2017. The new management team of HighCom Global is committed to building a diversified physical security platform through multiple acquisitions and organic growth.

Going forward, HighCom Global is focused on acquiring, managing and building industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our target market. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable customers to achieve their objectives. With an experience team and a proven track record of solid growth, we’re establishing a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns.

Craig Campbell, CEO of HighCom Global, stated, “The rebranding better reflects the platform we’ve created for continued growth and market expansion. A large part of our mission going forward is to provide a permanent home for high-quality security businesses and their entrepreneurs. Once a qualified opportunity is identified, we will provide capital and management expertise to help bring innovative products to market. Our five-year goal for capital deployment and profitability is to minimize shareholder dilution, while maximizing opportunity through diversification.”

About HighCom Global

HighCom Global is an acquirer of domestic and international companies that play vital roles in defense, intelligence and civil and corporate security. Our companies include: HighCom Armor Solutions, Inc., which designs, develops, tests, manufacturers, and distributes body armor and personal protective equipment including more than two dozen NIJ compliant hard and soft armor products; and BlastGard Technologies Inc., which manufactures and markets proprietary blast mitigation materials.

For more information, visit https://www.highcomglobal.com

HighCom Armor has been able to provide some of the largest soft armor manufacturers with private label/OEM hard armor solutions for end use by military and law enforcement agencies globally. For the last decade, the company has built their reputation on innovative technology, exceptional customer service and superior quality performance.

For more information, visit https://highcomarmor.com

BlastGard’s flagship BlastWrap® technology effectively mitigates blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. This unique technology can be used to create new, finished products or be used to retrofit to existing products. BlastGard’s core market focus is on blast effects mitigation for the commercial sector, military, law enforcement and government agencies.

For more information, visit http://blastgardtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.