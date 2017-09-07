Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Opens First Georgia Location Today, Celebrates with Free Pizza Giveaway Tomorrow

ATLANTA, GA–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – The summer is almost over but Blaze Pizza is heating up! Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the fastest growing restaurant in history, has opened its first location in the state of Georgia today near Emory University in Decatur. The fast-casual artisanal pizza concept, located at 2131 N. Decatur Rd. in the Emory Commons Shopping Center, will give away free pizzas tomorrow, Friday, September 8, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas, or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients — all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven, the centerpiece of the restaurant, where dedicated pizzasmiths fast-fire the thin crust pies in just 180 seconds.

This is the first location for the Blaze Pizza franchise group Blazing South which plans to continue to grow the concept throughout the Peach State. Blaze Pizza’s authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept’s popularity and expansion — reaching over 200 locations in just 5 years.

“We are thrilled to be opening our flagship location right here in Decatur,” said Carl Hoover, Operating Partner for Blazing South. “No matter what you like on your pizza — be it classic cheese and pepperoni, or a creative blend of toppings — at Blaze you can build a pie that’s as unique as you. We welcome Decatur-area residents, students and families to join us on Free Pizza Day to try one of our fast-fire’d pies on-the-house.”

Each restaurant makes their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Atlanta location, driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” was constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The 2500-square-foot restaurant includes more than 50 interior seats with over 30 seats on an outdoor patio. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-built to fit the space.

The new Blaze Pizza will offer a selection of wine and beer including a local craft beer on tap from 3 Taverns Brewery. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Friday and Saturday.

Blazing South looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations. For more information on fundraising, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

