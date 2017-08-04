Blippar Introduces Urban Visual Positioning System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 4, 2017) – Blippar, the technology company specializing in Augmented Reality and Computer Vision, today announced a new breakthrough in location-based AR called the Urban Visual Positioning System.

Blippar’s Urban Visual Positioning System uses Computer Vision to accurately estimate the pose of a user’s phone in an urban scenario, meaning its location (latitude and longitude) and orientation with respect to the surrounding environment. It is designed to power the new generation of location-based AR, which requires precise pose estimation to overlay complex virtual content onto physical shops, tourist attractions and any other point of interest in our cities. The current implementation of Urban Visual Positioning can cover entire cities (city-scale), making it the first deployed cross-platform system of its kind at this scale. Response time for the end-to-end system — including Visual Positioning, retrieval and triggering of the AR experiences for the specific location — can take less than a second.

While previous AR solutions relied on GPS and compass to localize the user in a city, Blippar’s use of Computer Vision brings several advantages. The GPS location error in cities can be over 16m, it degrades where the urban landscape causes bad GPS reception, and varies across mobile devices with different GPS sensors. The Urban Visual Positioning System, on the other hand, achieves a location error of only a few meters and has more than double the accuracy of a standard GPS1, it performs consistently across a wide variety of urban scenarios, and across different mobile platforms2. Thanks to the principled use of visual cues and geometric reasoning, the Urban Visual Positioning System can self-assess its accuracy much more robustly than a standard GPS system.

Thanks to Computer Vision, the accuracy of Urban Visual Positioning can take location-based AR to new levels of engagement, for example virtual departure boards in front of train stations, interactive guides in front of famous landmarks, or even a virtual menu hanging on the wall of a restaurant. It can help navigate a complex intersection or find a hidden restaurant by overlaying virtual roads and directions onto the physical world, or engage users in AR treasure hunts with virtual cues accurately hidden at physical locations. Moreover, Urban Visual Positioning naturally integrates with modern systems for tracking the local, relative movement of a phone, like Apple’s ARKit, resulting in very smooth and immersive AR experiences.

“What we have achieved with Computer Vision in our Urban Visual Positioning System, that we are able to do this at city-scale and with high accuracy, is an important breakthrough in the industry. The technology helps to align and superimpose the physical and virtual worlds more accurately than GPS and will not only empower the industry to create more sophisticated AR experience but it has potential to significantly impact areas like tourism, city mapping, real-world 3D gaming, and more,” said Omar Tayeb, CTO and co-founder of Blippar.

Blippar’s Urban Visual Positioning System will soon be available for other companies to test, use and license. Thus far, it has already been tested across the cities of San Francisco, Mountain View and Central London.

About Blippar

Blippar is a leading technology company that specialises in Augmented Reality and Computer Vision, a cutting edge field within Artificial Intelligence (AI) that trains lenses to recognise and understand the world they see. By harnessing the power of its technology and data, Blippar’s mission is to be the bridge that brings the digital and physical worlds together, enhancing everyday life.

Since launching in the UK in 2011, Blippar’s technology has been used by world-leading brands such as PepsiCo, Porsche, Nestlé, L’Oréal, GSK, General Mills and Procter & Gamble to create exciting and award-winning experiences which deepen consumer engagement.

With a focus on its two core technologies, augmented reality and computer vision, Blippar has created a range of products that can be harnessed across a wide range of sectors. Blippar has been named on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three years running, most recently earlier this year. To learn more, visit https://blippar.com/en/ and download the app which showcases the technology on get.blippar.com (Available on iOS and Android).

1 This was found based on initial tests on the city of San Francisco

2 It should be noted that Urban Visual Positioning uses the phone’s GPS sensor to obtain a coarse initialisation (100m accuracy is sufficient).