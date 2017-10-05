Bluegreen Vacations(TM) Names Famous Rhodes as Chief Marketing Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL and BOCA RATON, FL–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (“Bluegreen Vacations” or “Bluegreen”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) (“BBX Capital”), today announced that it has named Mr. Famous Rhodes as Chief Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation.

“We believe Famous is an ideal fit with our goal to elevate Bluegreen’s market profile, its marketing and branding elements, and growing market penetration in digital marketing, social media, public relations and product development,” commented Shawn B. Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. “We believe Famous has the background and acumen to lead Bluegreen forward in both digital technology and consumer experience, and we welcome him to the Bluegreen team.”

Famous Rhodes, serving as Vice President, Digital & Customer Experience, was responsible for the online and store experience for AutoNation.com and over 300 store sites. Mr. Rhodes joined AutoNation in 2012, bringing over 15 years of expertise in the retail ecommerce and automotive industry. Prior to joining AutoNation, he was Head of Yahoo! Auto, North America. Prior to this, he worked for eBay, as the North America Head of eBay Motors, Car.com and KMPG Consulting in roles of increasing responsibility in various retail ecommerce, product development, marketing and general management capacities. Famous has been awarded numerous patents for his work evolving the online automotive retail experience.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen’s Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 200,000 owners, 66 Vacation Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. For further information, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose activities include its ownership of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses. As of June 30, 2017, BBX Capital had total consolidated assets of $1.5 billion. For further information, visit www.BBXCapital.com.

