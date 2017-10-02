Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | BLUERUSH Announces Increase in Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement BLUERUSH Announces Increase in Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement BLUERUSH Announces Increase in Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement RecommendedNewton Energy Corporation Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Private Placement, Termination of Letter of Intent, Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Debt Settlement AgreementCORRECTION – Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference CallBritish Columbia’s National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction Announces 2018 Jury